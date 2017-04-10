BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Trilogy Metals Inc -
* Has signed an agreement with South32 Limited
* Trilogy has granted South32 an option to form a 50/50 joint venture with respect to Trilogy's Alaskan assets
* South32 must contribute a minimum of $10 million each year, for a maximum of 3 years, to keep option in good standing
* To subscribe for 50% of JV, South32 will contribute a minimum of $150 million
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018