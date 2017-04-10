April 10 Trilogy Metals Inc -

* Has signed an agreement with South32 Limited

* Trilogy has granted South32 an option to form a 50/50 joint venture with respect to Trilogy's Alaskan assets

* South32 must contribute a minimum of $10 million each year, for a maximum of 3 years, to keep option in good standing

* To subscribe for 50% of JV, South32 will contribute a minimum of $150 million