April 3 Trimas Corp :

* Exited manufacturing plant located in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, taken actions to cease production at a plant located in Reynosa, Mexico

* Charges associated with exit of Reynosa facility will range from $2.0 million to $2.5 million

* Company estimates charges associated with exiting Wolverhampton facility to range from $3.0 million to $3.5 million during Q1 of 2017

* Lamons business expects to exit Reynosa facility by June 30, 2017