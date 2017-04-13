UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 14 Trimble Inc
* Trimble announces new reporting segments
* Trimble Inc - will change reporting of its segment financial results
* Trimble Inc - starting with Q1 results, trimble will report revenue and operating income based on four operating segments
* Trimble Inc - four operating segments include buildings and infrastructure, geospatial, resources and utilities, and transportation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
