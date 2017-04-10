BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 10 Trimble Inc
* Trimble to offer complete end-to-end ecosystem for forestry supply chain management with acquisition of BOS Forestry
* Trimble Inc - financial terms were not disclosed.
* Trimble Inc says it has acquired Canadian-based BOS Forestry, a provider of collaboration, harvesting, production and lumber sale solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: