BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
May 18 Trimetals Mining Inc
* Trimetals Mining Inc announces C$3.5 million marketed financing
* Marketed private placement of units at a price of C$0.24 per unit
* Company will also grant agents an option to increase size of offering by up to an additional C$1.5 million of units on same terms
* Intends to use proceeds of offering for continued exploration, resource expansion at near surface, gold springs gold-silver project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC