Consumer, tech lift euro zone shares; FTSE lags
LONDON, June 20 Euro zone shares rose on Tuesday, bolstered by another day of gains for tech and retail sectors, while gains on Britain's top indices were weighed down by a few dour corporate updates.
May 9 Trinidad Drilling Ltd
* Reports first quarter results; improving industry conditions drive increased activity
* Q1 revenue $132.7 mln versus $107.6 mln
* Q1 loss per share C$0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
PARIS, June 20 Aviation Capital Group (ACG) said on Tuesday it had placed an order for 20 of Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 passenger jets, worth a total of $2.49 billion at list prices.