March 14 Trinity Biotech Plc

* Trinity biotech announces quarter 4 and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.043

* Q4 revenue $23.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.8 million

* Trinity biotech plc - during quarter company recognised once-off charges amounting to $105.8 million net of tax

* Trinity biotech plc - with closure of our swedish facility, going forward we will operate at close to a free cash flow break even position