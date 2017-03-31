BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 31 Trinity Industries Inc:
* Trinity Industries Inc- CEO Timothy R. Wallace's 2016 total compensation $7.7 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2okAKZW) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.