BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Trinity Industries Inc:
* Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.00 to $1.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.30
* Q1 revenue $877.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $919.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trinity Industries- rail group backlog of $2.7 billion as of March 31, 2017, representing 26,420 railcars, compared to a backlog of $3.0 billion as of dec. 31, 2016
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.