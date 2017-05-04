PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 20
May 4 Trinity Mirror Plc:
* Trading update, for 4 month period from Jan. 2, 2017 to April 30, 2017
* Trading environment has, as anticipated, remained challenging for print advertising during period
* Board anticipates performance for year to be in line with market expectations
* Group revenue fell by 16 pct over period
* On a like-for-like basis group revenue fell by 9 pct in period which is in line with trends experienced in first two months of year
* Publishing revenue fell by 9 pct on a like-for-like basis, with print declining by 12 pct and digital growing by 6 pct in period
* Publishing print advertising revenues fell by 19 pct and circulation revenues fell by 6 pct in period
* Continue to grow our digital audience with digital display and transactional revenue growing by 19 pct in period
* Digital classified advertising, which is predominantly upsold from print, remains challenging and fell by 24 pct in period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
