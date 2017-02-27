Feb 27 Trinity Mirror Plc

* Fy revenue rose 20.3 percent to 713 million stg

* Final dividend up 6.3 percent to 3.35 penceper share

* Total dividend up 5.8 percent to 5.45 penceper share

* Fy pretax profit 76.5 million stg

* Fy adjusted earnings per share 38.1 pence versus 33.9 pence

Trinity mirror - remains confident that strategy will meet objective to deliver sustainable growth in revenue, profit and cash flow over medium term