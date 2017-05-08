GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Grubhub Inc:
* Tripadvisor and Grubhub announce agreement to bring restaurant delivery service to tripadvisor consumers throughout the United States
* Tripadvisor Inc- terms and length of agreement will not be disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets