BRIEF-Capita to sell unit to Link Group for 888 mln stg
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg
May 23 TripAdvisor Inc
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
* announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app available in Apple's App Store Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sale of capita asset services to link group for 888 mln stg
June 23 Brazil's top federal prosecutor will level corruption charges against President Michel Temer one at a time instead of making all the accusations at once, a strategy aimed at weakening his defense, a source with direct knowledge of the process told Reuters on Friday.