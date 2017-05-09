May 9 Tripadvisor Inc:
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Qtrly total revenue $372 million versus $352 million
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.24
* In 2017, expect to invest roughly $70-80 million on
television, starting in the U.S. as well as in a handful of
other markets
* Reiterate expectation for double-digit consolidated
revenue growth as well as double-digit click-based and
transaction revenue growth for FY
* FY2017 revenue view $1.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $377.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
