a day ago
BRIEF-Triple Point Income to raise 200 mln in social housing REIT IPO
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 6:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Triple Point Income to raise 200 mln in social housing REIT IPO

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Triple Point Income Vct Plc

* Triple Point Social Housing REIT to raise up to 200 million pounds for investment into specialist social housing assets

* The issue, which is not underwritten, comprises a placing and an offer for subscription, in aggregate equalling up to 200 million shares at an issue price of 100 pence per share.

* The issue is conditional on raising at least 100 million pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

