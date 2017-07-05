FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 11 hours
BRIEF-Triple-S Management ‍agrees to Medicaid contract extension
#ModiInIsrael
#NorthKorea
#Wimbledon
#Venezuela
#Qatar
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
North Korea
Can U.S. defend against missiles? Not everyone agrees
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
MIDDLE EAST
Mosul population 'traumatised', infrastructure badly damaged
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 5, 2017 / 8:57 PM / in 11 hours

BRIEF-Triple-S Management ‍agrees to Medicaid contract extension

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Triple-s Management Corp:

* Triple-S Management Corp - ‍agrees to Medicaid contract extension​

* Triple-S Management - ASES will increase payment to triple-s Salud from a rate of $165.93 to $183.38 per member per month for metro north region

* Triple-S management - agreed to extend contract with Puerto Rico Health insurance administration for 3-month period beginning July 1, ending Sept 30

* Triple-S Management Corp - extension is intended to ensure continuity of services while parties conclude negotiations for renewal of contract

* Triple-S Management Corp - under contract extension, ases will increase its payment to triple-s salud from $138.37 to $148.99 PMPM for west region

* Triple-S Management Corp - new rates will also apply for remainder of 2017-2018 fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.