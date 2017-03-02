March 2 Triple-S Management Corp
* Triple-S Management Corporation reports fourth quarter
2016 results
* Says expect full-year at-risk member month enrollment to
be approximately 4.0 million, plus or minus 5%
* Triple-S Management Corp says 2017 life insurance and
property and casualty premiums are expected to reach $162
million and $90 million, respectively, plus or minus 5%
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 revenue $730.7 million
* Triple-S Management Corp says as a result of the market
uncertainties, are not providing guidance in traditional sense
