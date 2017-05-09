May 9 Triple-s Management Corp
* Triple-S management corporation reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.20
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 revenue $722.5 million
* Triple-S management corp- in medicare advantage business
anticipate full year member month enrollment of about 1.5
million, plus or minus 5% for 2017
* Triple-S management corp - for 2017 "investment income
should be at same level as in 2016"
* Triple-S management - in 2017 life insurance and property
and casualty premiums expected to reach $162 million and $90
million, respectively, plus or minus 5%
* Qtrly consolidated premiums earned were $702.3 million,
down 4.9% from last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: