FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-TriState Capital reports Q2 earnings per share $0.29
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Brexit
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 8:47 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-TriState Capital reports Q2 earnings per share $0.29

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - TriState Capital Holdings Inc

* TriState Capital reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.29

* Q2 revenue rose 13.2 percent to $33.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TriState Capital Holdings Inc qtrly net interest income of $22.0 million grew a record $3.8 million, or 20.9%, from year-ago quarter

* TriState Capital Holdings Inc - Chartwell assets under management totaled $8.0 billion at June 30, 2017, compared to $8.2 billion at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.