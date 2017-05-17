BRIEF-Swift Networks wins infrastructure project
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 17 Tritax Big Box Reit Plc
* Acquired national distribution centre at Trax park for total consideration of 20.9 million STG
* The acquired national distribution centre will continue to be operated by Unilever UK
* Purchase is being funded from equity proceeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swift wins Rio Tinto hope downs infrastructure project-sw1.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vicki Allen will succeed Peter Ritchie as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: