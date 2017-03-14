French AIDS movie hotly tipped for Cannes' top prize
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
March 14 Triton International Ltd
* Triton International Limited reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31
* Qtrly leasing revenues $259.5 million versus $173.0 million
* Qtrly adjusted net income $15.3 million versus $19.7 million
* "market conditions remain generally favorable at start of 2017"
* Triton International- expect new container production volumes will remain limited in first half of 2017, supply of containers will remain constrained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 28 The winner of the Cannes Film Festival will be announced on Sunday, with a French movie about AIDS campaigners and two dark Russian dramas among the hottest tips.
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane