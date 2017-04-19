April 19 Triumph Bancorp Inc-

* Triumph Bancorp reports first quarter net income to common stockholders of $10.3 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Triumph Bancorp Inc says net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2017 of $31.8 million compared to $33.5 million for quarter ended december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: