May 23 Triumph Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to fully acquire a Kanagawa-based firm which is mainly engaged in sale agent business and license related business, via stock swap

* One share of Kanagawa-based firm's stock will be exchanged with 35.7 shares of co's stock

* 12,500 shares of co's stock will be exchanged

* stock swap will be effective on June 9

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/8IPTw6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)