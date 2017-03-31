BRIEF-Blackstone buys The Office Group in 500 mln stg deal - Sky News
* Blackstone buys british flexible office provider The Office Group in 500 million stg deal - Sky News Source text : http://bit.ly/2sfFbWC Further company coverage:
March 31 Triumph Group Inc
* Triumph to supply composite rudder components for Airbus A350 XWB in deal with HHACMC
* Contract valued at approximately $26 million
* Contract covers delivery of 700 shipsets of rudder component kits over next 5-7 years for A350 XWB program
* Leveraged recent investments in Thailand facility to increase capability, expand capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS June 18 U.S. missile maker Raytheon plans to announce it will restart its Standard Missile 2 (SM-2) production line after a $650 million dollar order from four U.S. allies, the president of Raytheon's Missile Systems, Taylor Lawrence, said on Sunday.