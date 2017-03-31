March 31 Triumph Group Inc

* Triumph to supply composite rudder components for Airbus A350 XWB in deal with HHACMC

* Contract valued at approximately $26 million

* Contract covers delivery of 700 shipsets of rudder component kits over next 5-7 years for A350 XWB program

* Leveraged recent investments in Thailand facility to increase capability, expand capacity