British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Trivago Nv-
* Trivago increases full-year guidance after expedia releases first quarter results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 50 percent
* Trivago NV - increased full-year guidance and now expect annual revenue growth to be around 50% in 2017
* Trivago NV - sees FY adjusted ebitda margin likely to be up slightly from 2016
* Fy2017 revenue view eur 1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.