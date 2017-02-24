REFILE-Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sight on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
Feb 24 Trivago Nv:
* Reports qtrly net income attributable to trivago n.v. of Eur 0.3 million
* Trivago n.v.: reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue Eur 169.2 million versus I/B/E/S view Eur 166.8 million
* growth in qualified referrals was 65% year-over-year in q4 of 2016
* Trivago say "is planning to move into its new campus in 2018" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.