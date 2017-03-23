March 24 tronc Inc
* Tronc inc - on march 23, tronc, inc. Entered into a
purchase agreement with investment funds associated with oaktree
capital management, l.p.
* Tronc - pursuant to purchase agreement co agreed to
repurchase an 3.7 million shares of co's common stock from
oaktree at price of $15.00per share - sec filing
* Tronc inc - on march 23, 2017, company entered into
amendment no. 1 to that certain securities purchase agreement
* Tronc - amendment increases maximum percentage of co's
shares of common stock that merrick media, llc and its
affiliates may acquire from 25% to 30%
