BRIEF-Spero Global to buy Mirae Global for 7.32 bln won
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won
Feb 15 Tronics Microsystems SA:
* End of the contract between Tronics and its american production partner Source text: bit.ly/2lPNDqv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won