Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 27 Tronox Ltd:
* Tronox board elects Ilan Kaufthal non-executive chairman
* Appointed Timothy Carlson, CFO of co, to fill vacancy created by untimely passing of former chairman, CEO Thomas Casey
* Ilan Kaufthal will serve as chairman of succession committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Southwest Airlines Co said it would reduce the number of flights to Cuba, joining other U.S. airlines, as President Donald Trump's Cuba policy continues to restrict Americans traveling to the country.