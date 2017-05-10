May 10 Tropical Paradise Co Ltd:

* Says declared final dividend of 0.0702 rupees per no par value ordinary share and 16.00 rupees per preference share in respect financial year ending 30 june 2017

* Says dividend will be paid on or about 27 June 2017. Source: bit.ly/2q2eRhv Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)