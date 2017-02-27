BRIEF-Indian Overseas Bank approve issue of equity shares worth 11 bln rupees to Indian govt
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 11 billion rupees to Indian government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Tropicana Corporation Bhd:
* Qtrly revenue 457.3 million rgt versus 304.9 million rgt; qtrly profit attributable 29.3 million rgt versus 29.1 million rgt Source text: [bit.ly/2lNaoM9] Further company coverage:
* Q1 gross profit 66 million dinars versus 67.7 million dinars year ago