BRIEF-Trovagene announces agreement with Novogene

July 12 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* Trovagene announces agreement with Novogene for NextCollect in China

* Trovagene Inc- ‍first shipments of NextCollect are planned for July 2017​

* Trovagene-‍Novogene will buy NextCollect, Trovagene's proprietary urine collection and nucleic acid preservation device for validation in Chinese market​

* Trovagene - will sell Novogene NextCollect urine collection and stabilization device, in addition to reagents and methods to extract cell-free DNA from urine