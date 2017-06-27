BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 27 Trovagene Inc
* Trovagene announces submission of investigational new drug application to initiate phase 1B/2 clinical trial of PCM-075 for acute myeloid leukemia
* Trovagene plans to initiate clinical trials of PCM-075 in AML
* Have IND and protocol for phase 1B/2 clinical trial submitted and under review by FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares