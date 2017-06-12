BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Trovagene Inc
* Trovagene enters into agreement with astrazeneca to utilize trovera® ctdna test and services in prospective biomarker study
* Trovagene Inc - has entered into an agreement with astrazeneca to provide trovera® urine ctdna biomarker test and services
* Trovagene Inc - trovera egfr urine liquid biopsy test will initially be used in an open label prospective biomarker study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.