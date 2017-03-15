March 16 Trovagene Inc
* Trovagene and Nerviano announce license agreement for
therapeutic candidate PCM-075
* Trovagene Inc says Trovagene will assume sole
responsibility for global development and commercialization of
pcm-075
* Trovagene inc says Nerviano will receive an upfront
payment of $2.0 million, as well as development and
regulatory-based milestone payments
* Trovagene Inc - co, Nerviano medical sciences signed
agreement grants co exclusive global development and
commercialization rights to nms-1286937
* Trovagene Inc says Nerviano will also receive royalty
payments on future net sales of PCM-075
* Trovagene Inc - Trovagene plans to develop PCM-075
initially in aml
