* Trovagene Inc- on June 20, received notice of event of default with respect to certain loan and security agreement dated as of November 17, 2015

* Trovagene Inc- equipment notice stated that events of default had occurred and are continuing - sec filing

* Trovagene Inc- svb intends to monitor default situation and will decide whether or not to exercise rights and remedies