BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 7 Trovagene Inc
* Trovagene - on June 1, co received notice of event of default from oxford finance llc with respect to that certain loan and security agreement dated as of june 30, 2014
* Trovagene Inc - on June 6, lenders took $16.7 million out of co's bank accounts which satisfies all of co's outstanding obligations under loan agreement Source text - bit.ly/2qXr59q Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.