BRIEF-BlackBerry CEO says needs to "catch up" to make software sales target
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
May 23 Troy Energy Corp :
* Troy Energy Corp. Announces officer and director changes
* Resignation of James Owen as president effective immediately
* Owen will continue in his current position as chief executive officer and chief financial officer
* Appointment of Rick Wingate as president and director of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BlackBerry CEO John Chen says expects software sales to rise 10-15 percent this year from $687 million in prior year
WASHINGTON, June 23 Automakers are using tiny cameras, sensors to track drooping heads, steering wheel monitors and audible alerts to ensure drivers pay attention when using advanced driver assistance systems, like Tesla’s Autopilot, that allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel.