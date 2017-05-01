BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Trueblue Inc
* Trueblue reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $600 million to $615 million
* Q1 revenue $568 million versus I/B/E/S view $559.9 million
* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.38 to $0.43
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.29 to $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $611.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.