BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 24 Truecar Inc:
* Truecar and Galves market data announce plans to launch TrueCar trade
* TrueCar Inc - signing of a memorandum of understanding to partner with R. Hollenshead auto sales and its subsidiary Galves market data
* TrueCar Inc - co, R. Hollenshead auto sales and its unit intend to launch six-month pilot program for Truecar trade powered by Galves Accu-trade
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results