May 1 TrueCar Inc-

* TrueCar Inc - April saar for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.1 million units, down 1.9 percent from a 17.4 million-unit saar a year ago.

* TrueCar Inc - excluding fleet sales, u.s. Retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks are expected to decline 4.8 percent in april

* TrueCar Inc - incentive spending by automakers may average an estimated $3,465 per vehicle in april, up 13.9 percent from a year ago