BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
May 1 TrueCar Inc-
* TrueCar Inc - April saar for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 17.1 million units, down 1.9 percent from a 17.4 million-unit saar a year ago.
* TrueCar Inc - excluding fleet sales, u.s. Retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks are expected to decline 4.8 percent in april
* TrueCar Inc - incentive spending by automakers may average an estimated $3,465 per vehicle in april, up 13.9 percent from a year ago
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018