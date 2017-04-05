BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 5 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Food and Drug Administration nominee Dr. Scott Gottlieb says he believes opportunities exist for clinical trials that "don't require the tight randomization" current clinical trials do.
* Gottlieb says he would be willing to "speak truth to power" to argue if needed that there is "no causal link" between vaccines and autism.
* Gottlieb says opioid addiction epidemic is a public health emergency "on the order of Ebola and Zika."
* Gottlieb says he is "uniquely qualified" to prevent companies from using "regulatory arbitrage" to gain commercial advantage.
* Gottlieb says certain flavored vaping or e-cigarette products "might be inappropriate in one context and not in another." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Toni Clarke)
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.