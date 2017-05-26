BRIEF-Bell: german Cartel Office abandons proceedings against Bell Germany
* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE ABANDONS PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BELL GERMANY
May 26Trust Co Ltd
* Says it names Masato Tsujimoto as new president to succeed current president Katsuhiko Hasegawa, effective June 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LzvVWz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE ABANDONS PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BELL GERMANY
MEXICO CITY, June 23 A second U-turn this year by Ford Motor Co in Mexico has raised the specter of Chinese competition for local carmaking, adding to pressure on the industry after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to saddle it with punitive tariffs.