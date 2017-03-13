March 13 Truworths Ltd:
* HY loss before tax of $1.3 million versus profit of
$444,046 year ago
* HY revenue of $7.8 million versus $12.1 million year ago
* Says trading conditions are expected to remain extremely
difficult and business will have to reduce trading space in line
with trading densities
* Says shortage of foreign currency will negatively impact
product availability and pricing
* Says with the decline in aggregate demand, gross margins
will remain under pressure
* Says board deemed it prudent not to declare dividend due
to the difficulties in trading environment
Source: bit.ly/2mBfKu5
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)