March 13 Truworths Ltd:

* HY loss before tax of $1.3 million versus profit of $444,046 year ago

* HY revenue of $7.8 million versus $12.1 million year ago

* Says trading conditions are expected to remain extremely difficult and business will have to reduce trading space in line with trading densities

* Says shortage of foreign currency will negatively impact product availability and pricing

* Says with the decline in aggregate demand, gross margins will remain under pressure

* Says board deemed it prudent not to declare dividend due to the difficulties in trading environment