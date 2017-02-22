BRIEF-Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery to buy 25.3 pct stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 mln yuan
* Says it will buy 25.3 percent stake in rough diamonds trading co for up to 1.6 million yuan
Feb 22 Tsh Corporation Limited:
* Disposal Of Equity Interest In Unilink Development Limited
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Unilink
* Aggregate consideration for disposal is S$3.06 million
* Unilink has agreed to purchase an aggregate of 375 shares representing about 26.5% in total issued and paid-up capital of Unilink, from co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement