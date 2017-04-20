BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-electric to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 5
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 2
April 20 Tsinghua Tongfang Co Ltd
* Says trading in shares to halt from April 21 pending announcement related to major plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2o72lOA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 2
* Says Drillisch deal expected to be completed by year-end Further company coverage: