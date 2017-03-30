British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
March 30 Tsinghua Unigroup:
* Says media reports of it bidding for Toshiba Corp's chip business are pure rumours and groundless, according to a statement on its website
* Says it "never participated in the bid and related matters" Source text in Chinese: here Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sijia Jiang)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
ANKARA, May 27 A Turkish court formally arrested two opposition newspaper employees late on Friday, the state-run Anadolu news agency and the newspaper said, as part of a media crackdown that has alarmed rights groups and Turkey's Western allies.