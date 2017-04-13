UPDATE 1-Mother of Uber CEO killed in California boating accident
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
April 13Tsinghuatongfang Co Ltd :
* Says it completed transfer of its semiconductor, multi-media units to Chongqing-based fund for 1.2 billion yuan and 246 million yuan respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aOLn7Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.