BRIEF-Chengzhi unit receives subsidy
* Says its unit received subsidy of 1 million yuan from government
Feb 24 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd
* Says Tsinghua Holdings increases investment in co's controlling shareholder Chengzhi Kerong to 580 million yuan ($84.41 million)from 300 million yuan
* Says Tsinghua Holdings remains controlling shareholder of Chengzhi Kerong Holding
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lCaG8o
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8710 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
