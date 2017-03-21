March 21 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd:
* Net profit attributable to shareholders of company for
year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to decrease by
approximately 39%
* Expected result due to decrease in operating profits of co
due to stringent market conditions in 2016
* Company will pay differences in income tax of
approximately RMB338.88 million resulted from application of
expired preferential income tax rate in years prior to 2007
* According to relevant accounting treatment, company is
required to reduce net profit attributable to shareholders of
company by approximately RMB338.88 million for year ended 31
December 2016.
Source text : (bit.ly/2n9uoL0)
Further company coverage: