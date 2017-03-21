March 21 Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd:

* Net profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 December 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately 39%

* Expected result due to decrease in operating profits of co due to stringent market conditions in 2016

* Company will pay differences in income tax of approximately RMB338.88 million resulted from application of expired preferential income tax rate in years prior to 2007

* According to relevant accounting treatment, company is required to reduce net profit attributable to shareholders of company by approximately RMB338.88 million for year ended 31 December 2016. Source text : (bit.ly/2n9uoL0) Further company coverage: